Postecoglou hopes WWC will leave lasting legacy

With a balanced, deep squad ready to welcome the World Cup to home shores, "The Far Post" podcast crew ask: has Tony Gustavsson's process panned out? (1:40)

Ange Postecoglou says his appointment as Tottenham manager and the excitement that will be generated by a home Women's World Cup are no guarantees to leave a lasting legacy in Australian soccer.

Postecoglou's arrival at Tottenham on a four-year deal marked a significant moment on both a personal and national level given he has become the first Australian to manage a team in the English Premier League.

It's also hoped the upcoming Women's World Cup will leave a huge footprint in the Australian sporting landscape, especially coming so soon after the Socceroos' dream run to the round of 16 in Qatar.

But Postecoglou knows from personal experience there are no guarantees of sustained interest after significant sporting achievements.

Postecoglou led the Socceroos to the 2015 Asian Cup title with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over South Korea in the final, but the achievement failed to garner the long-lasting impact he had expected.

Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-Min (R) and manager Ange Postecoglou attend a press conference in Perth on July 17, 2023. Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images

The 57-year-old hopes the current momentum for the sport in Australia - especially the buzz that is being generated by a home Women's World Cup - will help lift the game to a new level all over the country.

"Where it (the game) is right now is where it's been many times," Postecoglou said.

"It's what happens from now on (that matters).

"Australian football has been pretty good always at making a mark."

"Sonny (Tottenham star Son Heung-min) mentioned 2015 when we won the Asian Cup - and barely a ripple."