Benjamin Mendy has signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient, the club announced on Wednesday, days after he was found not guilty at a retrial on one count of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another woman.

In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, with a retrial at Chester Crown Court on Friday delivering the same verdict.

The French club said in a statement: "FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the signing of France international left-back Benjamin Mendy for two seasons."

Lorient added that Mendy, who will wear No. 5, has passed a medical and will make his first appearance at the club's training ground later on Wednesday.

Benjamin Mendy has not played since a Manchester City match against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021. Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Mendy, 29, joined Manchester City in 2017 but last played for the club in an August 2021 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. He was arrested and suspended by the Premier League later that month after he became subject to a police investigation when 13 women made allegations against him and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

City released Mendy when his contract expired last month.

He had previously spent his career in France with spells at Le Havre, Marseille and Monaco. Mendy also has 10 caps for France.