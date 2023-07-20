Manchester United are keeping their options open with Jonny Evans and are refusing to rule out the possibility of signing the veteran defender permanently, sources have told ESPN.

Evans has signed a short-term deal at Old Trafford to allow him to feature in the club's preseason matches. He made his first United appearance for eight years in the 1-0 win over Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has not been picked to travel to New York with Erik ten Hag's senior squad but will instead join a group of young players for the game against Wrexham in San Diego.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag has been impressed with Evans after joining training sessions at Carrington and remains open-minded about whether there is a place for the centre-back in his squad for next season.

Evans is looking for a new club after leaving Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Jonny Evans has returned to Manchester United after his first spell at the club ended when he joined West Bromwich Albion on a permanent deal in 2015. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

There remain doubts about Harry Maguire's future after he was stripped of the captaincy last week. There is interest in the England international from West Ham and Tottenham and should Maguire leave, Evans would be a ready-made replacement in a summer during which transfer funds are tight.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana will become Ten Hag's second signing of the summer when his move from Inter Milan is officially completed.

The final paperwork is due to be signed on Thursday and Onana is already on his way to link up with the squad in New York. The 27-year-old, who is arriving in a €55 million ($61.2m) deal, could make his first appearance for United against Arsenal at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

Defender Eric Bailly, who spent last season on loan at Marseille, has been omitted from the tour squad and has been told by Ten Hag he is surplus to requirements.

Brazil midfielder Fred was also missing from the group which landed in New York on Wednesday night after he was granted leave to deal with a personal issue.