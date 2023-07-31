Zambia's historic win over Costa Rica ensured the Copper Queens ended their first-ever World Cup on a high note. But this tournament has been nothing but positives for them. Phil Walter/Getty Images

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Racheal Kundananji dropped to the floor and was inconsolable after Zambia's debut World Cup ended prematurely with Wednesday's 5-0 defeat to Spain at Eden Park. However, just a few minutes later, the Madrid CFF striker, who was the second top scorer in Spain's Liga F last season, was able to offer some perspective on Zambia's historic first-ever appearance in a men's or women's World Cup.

"When the game ended, I was a little bit sad but I had to think that our performance was perfect -- we did our best, we tried to fight and fight and fight," she told ESPN after the match. "I had to realise that I have to be proud of my team compared to the last match we played."

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

After losing their first two games -- defeated 5-0 by both Japan and Spain -- they rallied to dispatch Costa Rica 3-1 on Monday to end their inaugural World Cup on a high. Their win was notable for other reasons, too: defender Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal of this World Cup so far, volleying home a corner inside the opening three minutes, while Barbra Banda's 31st minute penalty was the 1000th goal in tournament history.

Zambia's appearance in New Zealand has, at times, been eclipsed by events off the pitch. In fact, the players have faced multiple hurdles over the last few years, which makes their success even more remarkable.

At the Women's African Cup of Nations in 2022, the Copper Queens were forced to play without four of their key players, including Kundananji and Banda, because their testosterone levels were deemed to be "too high" and they refused to undergo hormone suppression treatment. The Zambian Football Association (FAZ) are working towards a long-term solution to what they feel is "stringent" testing in Africa -- Kundananji and Banda were both fine to compete in the Olympics in 2021 and at this year's World Cup.

Then in September, the FAZ announced they had referred an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in the women's game to FIFA, football's governing body. The Guardian revealed in July that coach Bruce Mwape was among those being investigated. Upon the publication of The Guardian's article -- which featured a player who did not want to be named saying, "if [Mwape] wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes" -- the FAZ referred to their previous statement.

Zambia's news conference prior to the game against Spain ended early due to persistent questions about the allegations facing Mwape, who has been the coach since 2018 and insists he has no plans to resign. Regarding the investigation, a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN: "Please note that as a general policy, the independent Ethics Committee does not comment on whether or not investigations are underway into alleged cases. As usual, any information the Ethics Committee may like to share will be communicated at their discretion."

Meanwhile, reports claim the players have not been paid since the Olympics in Tokyo two years ago and that they went on strike for two days before the World Cup. FIFA have said all teams that exit the World Cup in the group stages will be allotted $30,000 for each player, although they've also said they are unable to enforce what each federation does with that money.

"FIFA has publicly stated that it will give $30,000 to each of the 23 players for all participating nations," a FAW spokesperson told ESPN. "For the record, that money has not yet been given and most importantly we do not see why the players would not receive what has been duly allocated to them."

Not been the way we hoped but we always thankful for the support we get.



Thank you for always cheering for us in the stadium and at home.#BB11 #WeareCopperQueens pic.twitter.com/rp29FWlJMU — Barbra Banda (@BarbraBanda11) July 28, 2023

There were further blows ahead of the tournament. Midfielder Grace Chanda, a key player, was ruled out with an injury, as was No. 1 goalkeeper Hazel Nali. No. 2 goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off against Japan, meaning third-choice goalkeeper Eunice Sakala came into the side against Spain.

Despite all that, Zambia have built a team that is among the best in Africa. Idols have been created for aspiring boys and girls in the country of 20 million people, who are seeing their nation play at their first-ever football World Cup.

Captain Banda is one of them. She had committed to the military in her homeland, but was released to pursue a football career in Spain; she was also an amateur boxer at one time. Now playing for Chinese side Shanghai Shengli, she became the first player, man or woman, to score back-to-back hat-tricks at the Olympics in 2021. Then, even without Banda and Kundananji, the Copper Queens reached the semifinals of the WAFCON last year, securing their place at the World Cup in the process and only beaten by a dubious South Africa penalty.

In the buildup to the World Cup, they stunned Germany, winning 3-2, with Banda scoring twice and Kundananji was also finding the target. That powered the team's belief heading into the tournament, though Group C opponents Japan and Spain proved a step too far.

Racheal Kundananji of Zambia helped her country to qualify for its first ever FIFA Women's World Cup. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"This is the highest level of football," Kundananji said after the Spain defeat. "It's our first time here and we are gaining experience and improving day by day, so there is no need to be sad. We just need to go back, think of our mistakes and try to correct them next time. This is not our last game or our last World Cup. I believe that we are coming again."

Kundananji, 23, wanted to focus on the football, but added the players have had to overcome a lot to be in New Zealand. "It has been so hard but we have tried our level best," she continued. "We are going back to work on our mistakes and improve our game because we are improving every day. I believe in my team. If you see where we come from, you can also have that faith in the Zambian team. We have come along way.

"We have come across many obstacles which we have overcome and I believe we are going to overcome, we are going to achieve more. Because we are working together as a team, we are fighting together, encouraging one another, growing up together."

Back in Zambia, Kundananji has been impressed by the "incredible" support.

We did it 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/BjznCRkMWg — Zambia WNT (@Copper_Queens) July 13, 2022

"If right now I video-called one of my friends back home, you would see a lot of people watching the match and they are proud of us and they are happy, which is fuelling us every day," she said.

"We want to go back home with dignity. Winning the last game to us would be like winning the World Cup. We are not losers, we are champions. To be here, that means we are among the best teams. There are 32 teams and Zambia is one of them.

"There is no need to be sad. We have to continue working hard and believe in ourselves, be proud of ourselves. For me, personally, I don't care what other people outside say, sometimes people attack us, but for me I don't care. I believe we have done our level best. Yes, we have lost, but we are not losers."