Julien Laurens and Gabriele Marcotti talk about Joselu, Real Madrid's new signing, the 33 year-old is joining the club on loan for one year. (1:01)

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

Real Madrid are considering a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to Sport1.

The 24-year-old has emerged on the LaLiga side's shortlist after an impressive campaign in the Bundesliga last season, where he scored 15 goals while assisting another 11 in 32 matches last season.

Kolo Muani also made three appearances for France at the FIFA World Cup, and after his compatriot Karim Benzema left the Santiago Bernabeu to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad this summer, Los Blancos now believe he can help rebuild their attack.

The club have already held talks with his representatives over a potential move, but there is belief that any move would require a transfer offer in the region of €100m. Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with interest in Kolo Muani's signature, and that could see a competition take place if one club decides to make a formal approach.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich are now optimistic of getting a deal over the line for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Reports on Thursday indicated that there was a degree of hesitancy from the 30-year-old England striker, after Spurs had accepted an offer worth in excess of €100m. However, having held positive talks with Kane, it now looks as though he is more willing to make the switch to the Allianz Arena.

- Liverpool are preparing to make an official offer for Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo, reports the Times. The Reds are prepared to break their transfer record for the 21-year-old, who is also on the radar of Chelsea. It is said that both clubs are looking for a quick solution to the negotiations, with Caicedo's next destination decided by Friday. Currently, the Blues are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

- As they continue their search for a Riyad Mahrez replacement, Manchester City are exploring a potential move for Rennes winger Jérémy Doku, according to the Telegraph. Manager Pep Guardiola is keen to add another player to his forward line before the summer transfer window closes, and with Doku delivering eight goal contributions in 29 games last season, it looks as though he could be the next player incorporated into the Premier League champions' squad. Doku has also been a standout performer when starting for Belgium at senior international level.

- Despite interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti would prefer to remain in Europe, according to Foot Mercato. Chelsea are reported to be interested in the 30-year-old PSG star, who has been the subject of interest from Al Ahli. He has three years remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

- Aston Villa are moving forward with an approach to sign Galatasaray forward Nicolò Zaniolo, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The Villains are reported to be keen on a loan deal that would include an option to be made permanent for the 24-year-old, who arrived at the Super Lig club from Roma last season.