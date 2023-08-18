Thierry Henry is set to become the new France under-21 head coach after he was chosen by the French Football Federation (FFF), sources have told ESPN.

Henry, who left his role as Belgium assistant after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will take over Sylvain Rippoll following France's disappointing display in the Euros this summer where they were eliminated by Ukraine at the quarterfinal stage.

The Arsenal legend was preferred to Sabri Lamouchi, Jocelyn Gourvennec and Julien Stephan for the job given his status and stellar playing career, sources have told ESPN.

Henry won the the World Cup and Euros during his playing days and was also part of the squad that reached the 2006 World Cup final where they lost to Italy on penalties.

The 46-year-old has struggled during his short managerial career following unsuccessful spells in charge of Monaco and Montreal.

According to sources, Henry took a pay cut to take the new U21 role and is keen to lead them to a gold medal at next year's Olympics Games in Paris.