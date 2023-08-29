The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea interested in Barcelona's Fati

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Chelsea in the race for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League side are reported to have made an enquiry over a move for the 20-year-old, and consider him as a potential alternative to Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson. Chelsea are also believed to be considering a deal for him, having been offered the chance to secure his signature from his agent Jorge Mendes earlier this week.

The Blaugrana, who have remained keen to offload at least one of their forwards this month, are open to parting ways with Fati, who made his debut for the club in 2019 as a substitute during the 5-2 win over Real Betis in August 2019.

He has since struggled to garner regular first team football, with 24 of his appearances coming from the bench last season. That trend has continued into the 23-24 LaLiga campaign, where he has so far been introduced from the bench in all three of the defending champions' opening fixtures.

Despite previous reports indicating he wanted to stay and fight for his place, Relevo says that he is now willing to leave, and Barcelona will look to find a move for him as they continue to find ways to remain in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

- France international striker Randal Kolo Muani has expressed his desire to be allowed to join Paris Saint-Germain, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. The 24-year-old has been linked strongly with a switch to PSG of late, but amid reports that his club had rejected the initial approach from the Ligue 1 side, he has spoken publicly about wanting to make the switch to the Parc des Princes. Speaking to the news outlet, he said: "I would like to move to Paris, and I also informed those responsible."

- The first offer for midfielder Marco Verratti from Al Arabi has been rejected by Paris Saint-Germain, reports L'Equipe. PSG are believed to be looking for them to improve their offer if they are to sign the 30-year-old, while previous reports indicated that they are also waiting to see whether they receive an approach from a club in Europe. Verratti looks set to end a spell over a decade in France's capital city, having failed to earn a place in new manager Luis Enrique's first team squad.

- Two Bundesliga clubs are in competition to sign Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, writes Sky Sports. Both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are reported to be exploring a potential move for the 21-year-old Germany international, with the Saints braced to receive an offer before the end of the transfer window. Bella-Kotchap arrived at the St. Mary's Stadium last summer from VfL Bochum.

- AC Milan aren't listening to offers for centre-back Pierre Kalulu, says Sport1. The 23-year-old defender has recently been on the radar of Bayern Munich, but it is said that the San Siro hierarchy dismissed any possibility of allowing him to leave. He remains contracted at the club until the summer of 2027, having signed a new five-year deal last November.

- Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi, according to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna. The clubs are said to be close to reaching an agreement over a fee for the 29-year-old, who last featured in the Premier League during a loan spell at Crystal Palace. He has already agreed personal terms ahead of his potential return to England's top flight.