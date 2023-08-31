Chelsea have had a €20 million ($22 million) offer for Corinthians youngster Gabriel Moscardo rejected by the Sao Paulo-based club, sources told ESPN Brasil.

The Premier League side are willing to reach an agreement for the 17-year-old midfielder now ahead of him being able to complete a move to London in 2024, when he turns 18, sources said.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Moscardo has been in the starting lineup since the arrival of Corinthians' veteran coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo in May, with several European teams showing an interest in him during the current transfer window.

Chelsea, however, took a step further and are the only team that have made an official offer. But even with the option of receiving a part of the transfer fee in cash and keeping the player for another season, Corinthians, who own 80% of Moscardo's economic rights, refused the offer, according to sources.

Moscardo is considered the best young prospect from the Corinthians academy in recent years and has 10 senior appearances to his name after making his debut against Liverpool of Uruguay in a June CONMEBOL Libertadores match.

He has since established himself among the best players for a team that reached the CONMEBOL Sudamericana semifinal, with his only absences coming when he was unavailable due to appendicitis surgery.

ESPN Brasil's Lilly Nascimento and Raul Moura contributed to this report