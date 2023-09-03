Sergio Ramos is in advanced talks over a return to Sevilla, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Ramos, 37, has been a free agent since his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired in July.

The former Real Madrid centre-back attracted interest from Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad, Galatasaray, FC Porto and MLS, sources said, but has opted for Sevilla as he prefers to stay closer to home.

Sevilla -- whose LaLiga game at Atletico Madrid was postponed on Sunday on the advice of local authorities, due to a forecast of heavy rain -- are hoping to close the deal in the coming hours.

Club president Pepe Castro appeared to rule out a move for Ramos last month, saying he had "never been an option" and said the defender had been offered to the club "directly and indirectly."

Sevilla -- who won the Europa League in May -- have had a poor start to this LaLiga season, losing all three matches so far and are bottom of the table.

Sergio Ramos is set to return to the club where he began his career. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Ramos was born in Camas, a town just outside the city of Seville, and played for Sevilla as a teenager before joining Real Madrid in September 2005.

He spent 16 years at Madrid, becoming club captain and winning five LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues -- providing one of the most iconic moments in the club's history with his goal in the 2014 Champions League final -- before joining PSG on a free transfer in July 2021.

After an injury-hit first season in Paris and a more impressive second campaign, Ramos left PSG this summer and has since been considering his options.

The former Spain captain retired from international football in February -- two years after his last appearance -- when he was told he was not part of coach Luis de la Fuente's plans.

Ramos was a key part of the Spain teams which won three back-to-back international tournaments between 2008 and 2012, including the 2010 World Cup.