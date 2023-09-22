The 2026 World Cup will be held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Melanie Anzidei/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The United States, Mexico and Canada are coordinating to tackle any "collusive schemes" involving goods or services connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a bid to avoid exploitation of the sporting event, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The U.S. government agency said on Friday it will work alongside Canada's Competition Bureau and the Federal Economic Competition Commission of Mexico to detect and combat anti-competitive conduct and illegal business practices such as price or wage fixing, bid rigging and market allocation.

"Collaborating with our international partners will allow us to deter anti-competitive conduct impacting the games in our three nations," the U.S. DOJ said in a news release.

Over the course of June and July 2026, the World Cup will be held in 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico. The U.S. host sites include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Missouri, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Miami, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

The World Cup is expected to generate business contracts across a wide range of sectors in the economy, including the construction, entertainment and tourism industries.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.