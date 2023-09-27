Spain's Civil Guard is investigating a burglary at the home of Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos, a police spokesperson has confirmed to ESPN.

The robbery, news of which was first reported by Spanish newspaper ABC, occurred at Ramos' home in Bollullos de la Mitación, 20 kilometres away from the centre of Seville, on Sept. 20.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

At the time, the 37-year-old was at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium playing in the Champions League group-stage opener against Lens.

Ramos' wife, Pilar Rubio, was also away during the burglary but a source told ESPN the couple's four children and their minders were in the house. No one was hurt during the incident.

Sergio Ramos was joined by his wife, Pilar Rubio, and his four children at his unveiling as a Sevilla player. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Ramos returned to boyhood club Sevilla this summer, 18 years since leaving to join Real Madrid. He won 22 trophies over his 16 years at the club, including the Champions Leagues four times and five LaLiga titles.

In 2021 he retired from international football as Spain's most capped player with 180 senior appearances, and that same year he began his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos played all 90 minutes of last week's 1-1 draw against Lens but sat out Saturday's goalless draw at Osasuna with a reported muscular injury.