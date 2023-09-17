A-Leagues updating kit regulations for upcoming ALW season

The A-League Women will become the latest women's league to scrap requirements that its players wear white shorts after updating its regulations to recommend competing teams provide "two alternate colour shorts" for the 2023-24 season.

Though league administrators didn't cite a reason for the change in a statement provided to ESPN, women's teams and leagues around the world are increasingly moving away from playing in white shorts in order to ease the concerns of players who are menstruating.

The Matildas took to the field at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in kits that were designed to address period anxiety, while nations such as England and New Zealand ditched their traditional white layers.

Clubs such as Manchester City in the WSL and Orlando Pride in the NWSL have axed the white shorts at a domestic level and teams and competitions in other sports such as the Ireland women's rugby team, AFLW, and the Wimbledon Grand Slam have also altered their kits and policies.

"We've been working with clubs for some months around the kit regulations for women's teams," an A-Leagues spokesperson told ESPN.

"Ahead of season 2023/24, we have updated our regulations to state that women's clubs are 'recommended to nominate two alternate colour shorts' rather than 'one light and one dark' as per previous years."

"If clubs wish, they are permitted to nominate white shorts, however, they must show extensive consultation with all players and show evidence the playing group have clearly indicated they are comfortable with the option.

"As it stands for the upcoming 2023/24 A-League Women season, no clubs have submitted a kit with white shorts."

Player's union Professional Footballers Australia, who worked with the leagues on implementing the changes, said that they hoped the move would spur further change throughout the Australian footballing pyramid.

"Players must have a safe and healthy workplace," PFA co-chief executive Kathryn Gill told ESPN.

"The players welcome this rule change as it reflects the needs of female athletes.

"Hopefully, role modelling this through the A-League women will positively affect grassroots and community football by removing a barrier that can prevent women and girls from participating."

The A-League Women season will commence next Saturday with a standalone round, with the first game to pit the expansion Central Coast Mariners against the Newcastle Jets in an F3 Derby.

The league seeking to capitalise on the momentum of the FIFA Women's World Cup, 2023-24 will mark the first season in which the competition has commenced before its A-League Men's equivalent.