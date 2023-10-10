Gomez: Pulisic is more valued by AC Milan than by any other club in his career (1:44)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United scouts consider Inacio for January transfer window

Manchester United have added Sporting CP centre-back Gonçalo Inacio to their shortlist as the Premier League club continue their search for a January signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It is reported that Man United are planning to send scouts to Portugal to watch the 22-year-old, who has also recently been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Red Devils have made the centre of defence a priority for January. Manager Erik ten Hag has been without Lisandro Martínez for a period of time, while England international Harry Maguire is yet to fully convince the former Ajax head coach after a potential move to West Ham broke down in the summer.

Inacio is believed to be the latest of a number of options under consideration by Manchester United, amid reports that they are also exploring moves for Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, António Silva of Benfica, and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

Man United will need to negotiate for Inanco -- the Portugal international remains contracted at the Liga Portugal side until 2027 after he signed extended terms in the summer. Sporting CP have reportedly confirmed that he has a release clause in his contract worth €60 million.

Gonçalo Inacio has been with Sporting CP in Lisbon since his professional career began in 2020, but his next stop could be in England with Manchester United. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is attracting interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are reported to be keen to land a defensive midfielder next summer, and Ndidi, 26, has emerged as a potential candidate, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. They are also said to be interested in Real Betis star Guido Rodríguez.

- Real Madrid are preparing to announce that winger Vinicius Jr. has signed a new long-term contract, writes Fabrizio Romano. The club have rescheduled the ceremony that will see his deal become official, as they are waiting for president Florentino Perez to test negative with COVID-19. It is reported that there is a release clause in the Brazil international's contract for €1 billion.

- Striker Anthony Martial doesn't want to remain at Manchester United if he continues to struggle to garner regular minutes, reveals Football Insider. The 27-year-old is set to be out of contract in the summer, but unless there is the prospect of being handed a starting role, it is believed that he will look at leaving Old Trafford, which would be almost nine years since he arrived from Monaco in 2015.

- Bayern Munich are hopeful of initiating talks over a new contract for winger Leroy Sané, reveals Nicolo Schira. The 27-year-old entered the final year of his contract in the summer, and he has recently been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but it looks as though the Bundesliga champions are looking to keep him at the Allianz Arena, with hopes of signing him to a reported five-year deal until 2028.

- Internazionale are keen on Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, according to Calciomercato. The Nerazzurri are said to have tracked the 19-year-old for a number of transfer windows, and they are set to make another approach to secure his signature. Scalvini has been a standout in the Serie A, with form that has seen him become a regular for the Italy senior national team.