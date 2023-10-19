Ogden: Ratcliffe stake the beginning of the end of the Glazers at Man United (2:36)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to offer Jadon Sancho an escape route from Manchester United in January, a source has told ESPN.

Dortmund have publicly denied interest in signing their former player since his fall-out with United manager Erik ten Hag, but a source has told ESPN that the German side would be interested in a January move if the financial parameters are right.

A short-term loan until the end of the season is most likely, although Dortmund would still need United to pay part of Sancho's £300k-a-week wage.

The 23-year-old is still well regarded at Dortmund after spending four years at the Bundesliga club, between 2017 and 2021, and remains in contact with coach Edin Terzic.

United are willing to listen to offers for Sancho in January with the club prepared to back Ten Hag over his strong stance on squad discipline.

Sancho has not played for United since August after being banished from the squad as punishment for publicly disputing Ten Hag's reasons for dropping him for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sep. 3.

Sources have told ESPN that United will not take any further steps with Sancho, who is training alone at the academy facilities at Carrington, until he says sorry, but there is a feeling that an apology received now, more than six weeks after the incident, would mean very little.

Some members of staff believe his career at Old Trafford -- at least while Ten Hag remains as manager -- is already finished.

Sources have told ESPN that Sancho has very little support from senior players within the dressing room and those closest to him have already urged him to apologise.

United, according to a source, accept that the situation cannot go on indefinitely and are braced to take a financial hit to move Sancho on in January.

He arrived in a £73m deal from Dortmund in 2021 and has a contract at Old Trafford until at least June 2026.