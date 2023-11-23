Transfer Talk: Milan want Guirassy or David to replace Giroud

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milan look to Guirassy, David

AC Milan have placed VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy on their transfer shortlist amid plans to sign a forward, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Rossoneri are keen to add attacking reinforcements in January, as well as find a long-term successor for Olivier Giroud. The France international turned 37 in September but remains a key figure in Milan's squad, making 11 league appearances so far this season.

Guirassy, 27, has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe so far this season having scored 15 goals in just nine league games, and that has seen clubs from outside of the Bundesliga begin to take notice.

The Guinea international has a release clause in his contract that can be triggered by a €17 million bid, but it is reported that Guirassy isn't considering leaving Stuttgart until next summer -- and Milan believes that there will be plenty of competition for his signature.

Canada international Jonathan David is another potential option for Stefano Pioli's side and could be available for around €40m, though there are concerns with his recent drop in form. The 24-year-old struck 24 times in 37 Ligue 1 starts for Lille last season but has registered just two goals in 12 games this campaign.

Montpellier star Akor Adams is also said to be one of the other names under consideration.

AC Milan are looking for a long-term successor for Olivier Giroud, with Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy topping their shortlist. Sebastian El-Saqqa - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are following Palmeiras winger Estevao, says Relevo. The Brasileiro Serie A club are believed to liken the teenager's playing style to Lionel Messi, and he has caught the attention of numerous sides from Europe with his performances for the Brazil youth national team at the Under-17 World Cup. A release clause in his contract allows the 16-year-old to be signed for €60m.

- RB Leipzig are open to moving on goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi in January, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Gulacsi, 33, is reported to be hopeful of staying in Saxony, but with Racing Genk shot-stopper Maarten Vandevoordt set to join the club in 2024, it looks as though offers for Gulacsi's signature will be accepted if received.

- A loan move is being considered by Newcastle United for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, reveals Football Insider. Despite previously rejecting a switch to St. James' Park, Ekitike, 21, could now be open to loan opportunities amid a difficult battle to earn regular starting minutes for PSG. He has made just a single substitute appearance in Ligue 1 this season and has also been linked with a move to West Ham United.

- Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Marvin Ducksch is also on the radar of Newcastle, reports Bild's Christian Falk. The 29-year-old has been one of the in-form players in the Bundesliga this season, having contributed to eight goals in 11 league matches, and the latest indicates that he is beginning to attract interest from the Premier League. Ducksch remains contracted at Werder until the summer of 2026.

- Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato. Despite the Bianconeri ready to open talks with the 23-year-old over a new contract, it is reported an agreement is not close, and Atleti are believed to be one of the clubs who are seeing whether a deal for the Serbia star could be possible.