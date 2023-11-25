Erik ten Hag says there's no truth to reports of a fallout between himself and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. (1:06)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Sancho wants Dortmund, but Man United consider Juventus loan deal

Juventus are working to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan until the end of the season, but Borussia Dortmund remains the 23-year-old's favoured option, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Sancho has only played 76 minutes this season -- last appearing in August -- which has resulted in the Red Devils being willing to let him leave on loan with or without the option to make the deal permanent.

While a return to the Bundesliga club he has already called home is what Sancho would favour, a move to Dortmund is not his only option. Juventus have made their move with the offer of a loan without the option of making it permanent, in which they would cover a third of the Englishman's salary.

Such an offer would be dismissed in usual circumstances, but Man United are now reportedly evaluating it with extreme care and giving it serious consideration. It would not be easy for I Bianconeri to complete a deal, but it is also not deemed to be impossible.

Meanwhile, Juventus are continuing to work towards signing Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo. They had made efforts to sign the 29-year-old right up until the end of the summer transfer window and will now try again, even if they are still aiming to complete a deal on their own conditions.

Jadon Sancho has been expected to leave Manchester United since his freeze-out from manager Erik ten Hag in August, and Borussia Dortmund or Juventus appear to be likely options. Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus have stepped up their interest in Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson and are willing to offer £17.5m for the 24-year-old, reports The Daily Mail, who add that this could earn his former club Aberdeen over £2m. There will be competition for the Scotsman with AC Milan and Lazio among the other interested clubs.

- Newcastle United will face strong competition from Juventus to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. Man City are willing to let the 27-year-old leave due to his lack of game time, while the Magpies are desperate to bring in a midfielder following Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for betting rule breaches.

- There is expected to be plenty of interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee during the summer transfer window and AC Milan will be among the clubs looking at the Dutchman, reports Calciomercato. The 22-year-old has put in eye-catching performances this term while providing five goals and two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

- Bayern Munich want Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu but a January move is seen as unrealistic, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. Speaking about the 25-year-old, Mikel Arteta has said: "I really want him to stay. I value the player very much. He is loved and respected by everyone at the club. He is at the level we need to strengthen the team. He will stay with us."

- Concrete talks regarding a contract extension at Bayern Munich for Thomas Müller will come in the next weeks or months, reports Florian Plettenberg. The club is reportedly open to extending the 34-year-old's deal past its current expiration in the summer. Manchester United are not seriously interested in a move during the winter or summer window.