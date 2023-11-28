Transfer Talk: Man United plot surprise move for Timo Werner

Rob Dawson and Mark Ogden explain how Manchester United managed to spend a billion dollars on transfers, with only one trophy to show for it. (2:19)

The January transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Werner a surprise option for Man Utd

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner is a shock transfer target for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Werner, 27, has been linked with a loan move to a variety of interested clubs in January, including Real Madrid, but Plettenberg believes the German will prefer to see out the season at RB Leipzig before making a permanent move.

Werner is said to be disgruntled with the way things are going in Saxony despite only having rejoined Leipzig from Chelsea in 2022, while Man United are keen to strengthen their firepower in attack. United have reportedly enquired about Werner's availability, but no offer has been made and there have been no negotiations at this stage. Reds boss Erik Ten Hag will now monitor Werner's situation over the next couple of weeks before the transfer window opens.

If Werner were to move to Old Trafford in January, he would join the likes of Odion Ighalo and Wout Weghorst on a growing list of stop-gap striking options that the once dominant Premier League side have turned to in recent history.

Werner has only scored twice this campaign, but he managed to register 16 goals last season back in the Bundesliga.

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner could be on his way to Manchester United, if reports are to be believed. RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

- Internazionale are closing in on Portuguese defender Tiago Djaló on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italians made contact with the 23-year-old's representatives earlier in the month, and Nerazzurri officials believe they're getting closer to a deal. Inter are hoping to beat a number of clubs to the signing of the centre-back, whose Lille contract expires in June 2024.

- Arsenal are in talks with Genoa's Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, according to the Sun. The 21-year-old has impressed while playing every minute of Genoa's season so far following his move from Juventus, and his agent has been in England discussing a potential move with would-be suitors, including the Gunners. "I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams," the agent was quoted as saying. "We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham."

- Chelsea have beaten Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, according to Brazilian journalist Neto. He believes that the sought-after 26-year-old is finally set to join the Blues after the west London club saw a bid of £18m rejected in the summer. Corinthians were said to be waiting until after their presidential election, which took place at the weekend, before making their decision, but all the signs suggest the deal is done, and that Moscardo will be on his way to England in January for £26m.

- Manchester United are making further plans for 2024, with 20-year-old central defender António Silva said to be among their list of targets. That's according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, who says that United have already made contact with the player's representatives and are even into the minutiae of contract details. Silva is contracted to Benfica until 2027, but the Portuguese club are fully expecting him to leave at the end of the season. The defender has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

- Real Madrid have made a new left-back a top priority, but Bayern Munich are doing everything in their power to ensure that Los Blancos don't succeed in signing their top target, Canada star Alphonso Davies. That's according to Sport, which believes that Bayern have work to do to prevent their 25-year-old defender from defecting to Spain. Talks of a new contract stalled last year, which means Madrid may well have already spent time negotiating with Davies' representatives. And though Bayern are keen to retain Davies, they're prepared to let him leave for £50m, if Madrid want him in advance of 2025.