Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC live in ISL: updates, live score and commentary

Kerala Blasters will aim to reclaim the top spot on the table when they face Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

Ivan Vukomanovic's team has been on a brilliant run, unbeaten in their last four games and winning four of their last five home matches. They are placed second now, behind FC Goa on goal difference as both teams are level at 16 points.

Speaking about Wednesday's encounter, Vukomanovic said, "Our games against Chennaiyin FC have always been tough. I expect a very tough, physical game with many duels tomorrow. It is the type of game that has always happened between these two teams. Where we or our opponent stand at the table at the moment doesn't matter right now. Every game is tough at home, especially because the other team always wants to show something extra."

Meanwhile, Chenniayin are coming into the clash after failing to win their last two matches. They are currently placed seventh on the table after two wins, a draw and four losses in their seven matches.

"It's going to be a great game. If I took myself back to being a player, this is the kind of game that you want to play. Kerala have been doing fantastic, all credit to them, they have a very good coach. Because they have had consistency with the same coach, building an infrastructure within the club, they have a clever sporting director, and they have set a fantastic plan for the team. We know the backing they have and that obviously makes this game special," Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said ahead of the match.

