As one of the club's most charismatic and popular former players (and, more importantly, one of the Premier League's greatest-ever goal scorers,) Ian Wright is still an integral presence within the Arsenal family.

The ex-England striker -- who scored 128 goals in 221 games for the club -- recently celebrated his 60th birthday, but he is still a man who carries himself with a sense of style.

After appearing in various kit unveilings over the years and being regularly involved in their charitable and community pursuits, the Gunners have finally bestowed Wright with his own special limited-edition clothing collection.

The apparel was created with input from the man himself and includes a prematch jersey, a reversible jacket and a shoulder bag. The designs are all black-and-white with gold details on the club crest the three stripes of manufacturer Adidas.

The hand-drawn patchwork patterns are inspired by Wright's career highlights, his path to stardom and certain aspects of his famously effervescent personality.

Adidas

For example, the jacket features a large, silhouetted illustration of trademark grin and gold tooth that is unmistakably that of the forward who was once Arsenal's record goal scorer.

Adidas

There is also an image (complete with iconic ponytail) of ex-Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman, who played alongside Wright for many years at Arsenal and remains one of his closest friends.

Adidas

Seaman actually stars in the launch material alongside fellow Arsenal great Kelly Smith and present-day Gunners stars including Gabriel Jesus, Kim Little, Gabriel Magalhaes, Katie McCabe, Eddie Nketiah and David Raya.

"Turning 60 last month made me reflect a lot on what I've done so far, my time at Arsenal and the very special people I've worked with," Wright said.

"So to work with Adidas and Arsenal on this range that represents some of my biggest career moments is really special. I hope people feel the love in this collection as much as I do."

As far as Arsenal fans and Ian Wright are concerned, it's all love.