Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's performances in the draws against Liverpool and Tottenham have convinced him that his team will win the Premier League title again this season.

City have drawn their last three games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham and dropped to third in the table.

However, ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday, Guardiola said he's convinced they will win a record fourth title in a row.

"My feeling today is we're going to win the Premier League," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

"If we play at the levels that we showed against Liverpool and Tottenham, we're going to win it again. People don't believe it already after three draws but we feel we're going to do it again, knowing that it is not easy because no team has done it yet [won four in a row].

"The difficulty is there and was last season but if you ask me today what I'm feeling, we're going to do it again."

City face a tough trip to Villa, who have a 100% record in the league at Villa Park this season, scoring 23 goals in their six home games.

Unai Emery's team are fourth in the table and have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

"They have an incredible squad," Guardiola said.

"When Unai Emery goes, every month is better than the month before and every season is better. Three Europa Leagues in a row with Sevilla and he did an incredible job in London with Arsenal. He's an excellent manager."

City will be without suspended pair Rodri and Jack Grealish, while Jérémy Doku is a doubt with an injury.

Rodri will be a big miss in midfield, particularly as City lost all three games while the Spaniard was suspended earlier in the season.

"We won't deny how important he is but if he is not there because he is suspended like Jack we will find the best solution to compete against Aston Villa," Guardiola added.