Callum Wilson has accused Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario of a "lack of respect" after he was caught making faces at the Newcastle United striker towards the end of Spurs' 4-1 win on Sunday.

A brace from Richarlison in between Destiny Udogie's first Premier League goal and Son Heung-Min's 85th-minute penalty gave Ange Postecoglou's side their first win since Oct. 27 with Newcastle only mustering a stoppage-time strike from Joelinton in response.

Wilson only played the final 26 minutes as a substitute, but became embroiled in a heated exchange with Vicario following an incident in which the Spurs' keeper appeared to stick his tongue out in the England forward's direction after saving a tame header.

Asked about the fracas afterwards, Wilson referenced Newcastle's midweek defeat at Everton, where footage has emerged of Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford appearing to taunt the visiting supporters.

Wilson told Sky Sports: "There's a way to win isn't there? We've seen it in the week when Everton were winning and Pickford was messing around.

"The goalkeeper, I've had a header, he starts pulling faces and messing around. It's a lack of respect I thought. But I said my piece, we're grown men and we move on."

Wilson, who is returning from a layoff due to injury, admitted his side had been up against it with so many of Eddie Howe's squad out of action.

"The players that have been starting the last five or six games have had a lot asked of them. We are playing a top side; it felt like a game too many," Wilson said.

At least the return of Wilson and Sean Longstaff, both of whom came off the bench on Sunday, offered some light at the end of the tunnel for Howe who has had little chance to rotate some of his key players with the squad so thinly-stretched.

"It's a difficult moment for us. We probably expected it to come a little bit earlier than it has. I think the lads have been really good to sustain the results that we were having," Howe told the BBC when asked about two heavy defeats this week.

"The last two have been tough games. Not us at our best. Physically we looked fatigued today and there was not much we could do about it."