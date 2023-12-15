Julien Laurens reacts to Barcelona's 3-1 comeback win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Women's Champions League. (0:28)

Laurens: Barcelona made it hard for themselves vs. Frankfurt (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona Femení's Champions League-winning coach Jonatan Giráldez has told the club he plans to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, a source told ESPN.

Giráldez, 32, has communicated his decision now to give Barça time to come up with a contingency plan ahead of next season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Local media reports claim Giráldez has received interest from several NWSL teams, including one "astronomical offer," and could move to the United States when his Barça deal comes to an end next summer.

The source was unable to confirm the reports to ESPN. Giráldez is due to speak to media next on Wednesday, when he gives a news conference ahead of Barça's Champions League game against Rosengård.

Giráldez replaced Lluís Cortés as Barça coach, having previously been part of Cortés's staff, in 2021 and has enjoyed great success during his two years in charge.

Barça have won Liga F in each of the last two seasons, including winning all 30 of their league games in 2021-22, and have also reached the last two Champions League finals.

They were beaten by Lyon in 2022, but came from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in this year's final, winning the competition for the second time in their history.

That success saw Giráldez nominated for The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award 2023 earlier this week, along with Chelsea's Emma Hayes and England's Sarina Wiegman.

Giráldez's decision is part of a wider period of change at Barça, with sporting director Markel Zubizarreta recently leaving to join the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in the same role.

Zubizarreta has been replaced by Marc Vivés, who has a lot of work on his hands with several players also out of contract next summer.

That list includes Alexia Putellas, the 2021 and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, England international Lucy Bronze, Mapi León, Mariona Caldentey, Sandra Paños, Asisat Oshoala and Marta Torrejón.