Sevilla fired coach Diego Alonso after his team remained winless in LaLiga on his watch following a 3-0 home defeat to Getafe on Saturday.

Sevilla made the announcement in a short statement moments after what was just Alonso's 14th game in charge. The team was on the brink of the relegation zone.

"We would like to communicate that Diego Alonso has been relieved of his duties as first-team head coach. We thank him for his efforts and wish him the best for the future," the club said in a statement.

Under Alonso, Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of their Champions League matches, finishing bottom of their group. The Uruguayan arrived in October to replace José Mendilibar, who led the club to the Europa League title last campaign.

Diego Alonso was only appointed as Sevilla coach on Oct. 10. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Their only two wins under Alonso came against lower-division rivals in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla were in 16th place but level on points with Celta Vigo and Cadiz, who were in the drop zone in 18th.

Alonso did not give the customary post-game news conference. Sevilla sporting director Víctor Orta said the club would "try to bring in a new coach as soon as possible."

Sevilla visit Granada on Tuesday in a regional Andalusian derby before they travel to Atletico Madrid next Saturday in a a game that was postponed from September due to bad weather.

Alonso, 48, had previously managed the Uruguay national team and MLS' Inter Miami.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.