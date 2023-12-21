Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says penalties can be a lottery after his side knocked out Newcastle in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. (1:31)

Chelsea captain Reece James hit out at negative comments regarding his latest injury setback after undergoing hamstring surgery.

The England right back limped off in the first half of Chelsea's 2-0 loss at Everton on Dec. 10 with a recurring hamstring injury and underwent an operation to try to solve the issue.

It is James' third hamstring problem in the past year, prompting what he said had been negative and abusive messages toward him on social media.

"Since this injury I've had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity," James wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Believe me, I don't wanna be injured, I'm happiest when I'm playing football."

James added that his "recovery has started, both physically and mentally."

Neither James nor Chelsea have given a timeline for his return.