The Gab and Juls duo talk about reports saying if Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his deal for Manchester United's shares he's going to be making cuts. (1:22)

What to expect if and when Sir Jim Ratcliffe joins Man United (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Rasmus Højlund to break his Premier League goalscoring duck amid the team's struggles in front of goal.

Højlund was signed in the summer for a reported fee of £64 million ($82 million) from Atalanta after he scored 16 goals last season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Although the 20-year-old was United's top scorer in the Champions League group stage with five goals, he has not found the net in 13 appearances in the Premier League.

Rasmus Højlund is yet to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League for Manchester United. Getty

"We are open, he is open. His mentality is great. I think he is a very good performer under stress and he deals with that," Ten Hag said in his news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham United.

"But it's not only about Rasmus Højlund, it's about Marcus Rashford, it's also about [Alejandro]Garnacho, it's also about Antony, it's also about Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

"Don't forget our full backs, who have to play a big part in that. I'm sure we will improve and especially if our squad is full. If it is better balanced, we should create more chances."

United have failed to score in their last three games, losing to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich before a goalless draw at Liverpool.

"We know we have to improve, we played good in those games, but we should have created more chances and we should have been more clinical," Ten Hag said.

"It's not about one player, it's about the group of us. As you know, in my philosophy, we have to attack with 11 [players].

"We have to get the movements better, the decision-making on the ball has to be better and sometimes also we have to be more clinical."

Ten Hag still has injuries and illness to contend with as seventh-place United look to climb up the table.

"We have some doubts, some illnesses during the week so we have to see who is available for tomorrow. Hopefully, they are recovered, but we have to see," he said.

"Casemiro and Lisandro Martínez are not available before Christmas, so mid-January we expect them back.

"Mason Mount is similar, into January. Harry Maguire, I expect him earlier and Victor Lindelöf is not available. He has had surgery, so he will be out for a couple of weeks."