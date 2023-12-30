Transfer Talk: Tottenham ready to prepare offer for Dragusin

Steve Nicol says Erik ten Hag has to take some accountability after Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest. (1:38)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tottenham prepare first offer for Dragusin

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to send a first verbal offer for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Talks have already been opened between the two clubs regarding a move and the 21-year-old has said yes to joining the Premier League club.

Spurs have endured their struggles at centre-back in recent times, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both injured while Eric Dier has found game time scarce under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Those struggles were epitomised in Spurs' most recent match, a 4-2 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, in which they never had a recognised centre-back on the pitch.

The side currently placed fifth in the Premier League have also been looking at Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Any deal for the 24-year-old could collapse soon, though, as reaching an agreement with the Ligue 1 club would be a slow process and Spurs want their new centre-back to join them next week.

It appears that Dragusin will be that man, with the Romania international having impressed in Serie A this term after helping Genoa reach the top tier with promotion from Serie B last season.

The former Juventus defender has made 18 appearances this campaign and even chipped in with two goals.

Genoa's Radu Dragusin could be one of the name Tottenham sign in the January transfer window. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic is increasingly likely to join Napoli, reports Calciomercato. Gli Azzurri president Aurelio De Laurentiis will deliver a written offer that will include a fixed fee and bonuses that add up to the €25 million wanted by Udinese for the 21-year-old. This comes with Piotr Zielinski being set to join Internazionale as a free agent when the 29-year-old's Napoli contract expires in the summer.

- West Ham United are prepared to compete with Manchester United in their efforts to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, reports Football Insider. The 27-year-old has an £18m release clause in his contract and manager David Moyes is pushing for a new forward to be brought to London Stadium after Michail Antonio suffered ligament damage in his knee.

- Nice, Lens and Marseille have all shown an interest in Los Angeles FC winger Dénis Bouanga, reports Le10Sport, who add that the 29-year-old would be open to a return to Ligue 1. The first two clubs haven't taken things any further than interest, though, and OM are the keenest -- and the team Bouanga would want the most -- but their financial situation could complicate things.

- Real Madrid will trigger an €8m clause to re-sign Miguel Gutiérrez from Girona in the summer, reports Mundo Deportivo. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will then have the final say on whether the 22-year-old left-back will represent Los Blancos next season or be offloaded for a larger fee.

- Stade Brestois' Lilian Brassier is the latest player being looked at by AC Milan as the Serie A club aims to strengthen their defence, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 24-year-old centre-back has made 15 Ligue 1 appearances for the side currently sitting fourth, providing the winner in a 2-1 victory over Le Havre.