          Dortmund interested in signing Chelsea's Maatsen - sources

          Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Ian Maatsen from Chelsea this month, sources have told ESPN.

          The 21-year-old has started just one Premier League game this season and sources have said Chelsea are open to allowing him to leave in the January transfer window if a suitable offer arises.

          The Premier League side are willing to let Maatsen leave on a permanent basis but reports in Germany suggest Dortmund prefer an initial loan move.

          Maatsen spent last season on loan at Burnley and Chelsea agreed a deal to send him back to the newly promoted Premier League side only for the Dutchman to reject the move.

          Maatsen is primarily a left-back but his game-time under Mauricio Pochettino has largely come further forward in an attacking role. He has made 15 appearances in total, with 12 of them coming as a substitute.

          Dortmund are also pushing ahead with plans to re-sign Jadon Sancho on a loan deal from Manchester United.