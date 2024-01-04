Open Extended Reactions

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Ian Maatsen from Chelsea this month, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old has started just one Premier League game this season and sources have said Chelsea are open to allowing him to leave in the January transfer window if a suitable offer arises.

The Premier League side are willing to let Maatsen leave on a permanent basis but reports in Germany suggest Dortmund prefer an initial loan move.

Ian Maatsen has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season. Getty

Maatsen spent last season on loan at Burnley and Chelsea agreed a deal to send him back to the newly promoted Premier League side only for the Dutchman to reject the move.

Maatsen is primarily a left-back but his game-time under Mauricio Pochettino has largely come further forward in an attacking role. He has made 15 appearances in total, with 12 of them coming as a substitute.

Dortmund are also pushing ahead with plans to re-sign Jadon Sancho on a loan deal from Manchester United.