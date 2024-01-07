Open Extended Reactions

It might have a different name this year, but EA FC is still ringing in the New Year with official Team of the Year cards, which means we all have more things to argue about.

The EA FC 24 TOTY cards will feature a full women's XI alongside the men's XI, and the women's side has their own full list of nominees as well. Have extremely strong opinions on who is getting opportunities in the USWNT midfield and want to argue the merits of dominating competition in the Saudi Pro League as means of nomination for Team of the Year? You're in the right place!

As is usual, the final Team of the Year will come down to a fan vote, which opens up on EA FC's website on Jan. 8. But until then, there's plenty of room for discussion and debate around who will get your vote.

Here are a few of the biggest talking points for both the men's and women's nominees.

The return of Ronaldo

After the shock of not seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's name on the list last year, he's back among the elite. He's lit up the Saudi Pro League to the tune of 20 goals and nine assists so far this season, and also recovered from a dismal international year in 2022 by his standards to strike 10 more goals for Portugal over nine Euro 2024 qualification matches.

Ronaldo ended 2023 as the world's top goal scorer after netting his 54th goal the year in Al Nassr's 4-1 victory at Al Taawoun on Dec. 30.

If voted into this year's TOTY, he also has the chance to be one of the first players not plying their trade in one of Europe's major leagues (Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1) to receive the honor. It's probably fitting that should he do it, he'll likely have to share the recognition with another on this year's nominee list -- eternal rival Messi.

After missing out on the nominations in last year's edition, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to EA FC's Team of the Year after scoring 54 goals in 2023. Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

Messi looks like MLS' first TOTY member

Lionel Messi is on the list after his final half-season with Paris Saint-Germain and his brief but explosive maiden voyage in MLS, hitting for 11 goals and providing four assists in 14 appearances for Inter Miami CF, before succumbing to injury that doomed the rest of his campaign -- along with Miami's MLS Cup playoff hopes.

It's clear Messi has more than has what it takes to torch MLS for the next couple of seasons, and perhaps it's that kind of otherworldly talent, the likes of which MLS truly hasn't seen play out in their midst in the league's history, that will help propel him to another TOTY appearance.

Obviously, every first in soccer is a big one for MLS, and the MLS logo appearing on a TOTY card will likely spark at least some contentment from the league executives, who went to extraordinary lengths to land hm.

Spain, Liga F, and Barcelona dominate women's nominees

It was probably to be expected with Spain winning the Women's World Cup and Barcelona also taking home the Women's Champions League crown last year, as there is heavy Spanish influence among the nominees. Seven of Spain's World Cup stars are here, including favorites like Olga Carmona, Jenni Hermoso and Alexia Putellas.

Barcelona is the highest represented women's club, with 10 nominees. And more are present from other clubs and countries as well, like electric Colombia and Real Madrid attacker Linda Caicedo.

Liga F was the league with the highest amount of nominees at 15, beating out England's Women's Super League by a couple nominations.

If there's one big takeaway, it's the Spanish women's game getting its flowers.