Ivory Coast lost two of their three group games at AFCON under Jean-Louis Gasset. Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday after their humiliating loss to Equatorial Guinea which left them unsure of whether they will qualify for the next round, the country's football federation said.

The federation confirmed that Emerse Faé, who played for Reading in the Premier League during his career, will take over for the rest of the tournament should they qualify.

The 4-0 loss to the Equatorial Guinea on Monday was the heaviest defeat suffered by a Cup of Nations host and left the Ivorians third in Group A, waiting to see whether they might qualify as one of four best third-placed finishers.

A statement said the 70-year-old Gasset, who was hired in May 2022, was fired for "insufficient results."

Ivory Coast will know their fate later on Wednesday when the last group matches are completed.