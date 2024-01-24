Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier for the time being but are still keen on PSG's Nordi Mukiele, the team's sporting director Christoph Freund said on Wednesday.

Bayern submitted three separate bids for Trippier, sources told ESPN. The first was a loan bid, the second in the region of €8 million and the third was for €15m, which was submitted on Tuesday.

But Newcastle have always been reluctant to let Trippier, 33, leave the club and valued him at €20m.

Bayern are currently not willing to meet that price and have ended their interest with Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund confirming that to Sky in Germany.

But Freud also confirmed to Sky in Germany the club are continuing to try and secure the signing of PSG's Mukiele on loan as they look to bolster their resources on the right side of defence.