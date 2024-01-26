Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have announced the signing of Colombia forward Mayra Ramírez from Levante with the Spanish club saying she has left the club for a world record fee in the women's game.

Liga F side Levante say Chelsea have paid a fee in the region of €450,000 (£383,000) for Ramirez with a further potential €50,000 (£42,000) in add-ons. Levante revealed some of the extra fee is reliant on Ramirez playing just 30% of matches at her new club.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- UWCL talking points: Without Kerr, Chelsea still edge through

The existing world record fee in the women's game is understood to be the £350,000 Barcelona paid to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh. Sources have told ESPN the fee Chelsea have paid for Ramirez, without add-ons, has set a new Women's Super League record.

Ramirez watched her new club play Real Madrid on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge and has signed a four-and-a-half year deal. She will bring a versatile option to Chelsea's attacking threats as she can play off both flanks and through the middle as a striker. Her arrival will help cover the sizeable void left in the team by Australia superstar Sam Kerr, who picked up an ACL injury earlier in January.

Mayra Ramírez's arrival fee at Chelsea eclipses what Barcelona paid to sign Keira Walsh. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"I am very honoured to be a part of Chelsea," Ramirez said. "To be part of such a huge club is a dream come true and one I've had since I was a little girl."

"Mayra is a dynamic forward who can play anywhere across the front line," Chelsea's general manager Paul Green said. "We have watched her develop in Spain over the last few years and believe her style is going to suit playing in England.

"She has great physicality, athleticism, and a good goalscoring record. We're all excited with what she can bring to the squad now and in the long term."

Chelsea are still in all four competitions in what will be Emma Hayes' last season in charge of the team before joining the United States women's national team.