Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG, Man United and Barca all interested in Matthijs De Ligt

Bayern Munich managed to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain in defender Matthijs de Ligt in January, but Bild reports the French side will return and try again in the summer.

L'Equipe had reported that the 24-year-old wasn't keen on a winter move despite PSG coach Luis Enrique looking to bolster his injury-hit back line. Furthermore, Bayern were eager to block the move due to their own defensive frailties as they look to close out a season where they have been unable to top Bayer Leverkusen on the table.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Making sense of Pulisic's season at AC Milan

Now, though, Bild reports the Bavarians will find it harder to keep De Ligt if the Parisiens return at the end of the season -- and there might be even more competition to sign the defender.

Manchester United and Barcelona also are reported to be interested in De Ligt. Both clubs have defensive issues, and Man United might have the inside track to bring in the centre-back since manager Erik Ten Hag previously coached him at Ajax.

Matthijs de Ligt has attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and FC Barcelona. Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Premier League and European clubs are monitoring the progress of Bayer Leverkusen star Exequiel Palacios ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old Argentine has been one of the star performers under manager Xabi Alonso this season, and he has been ever present as Leverkusen have topped the Bundesliga table. Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all watched Palacios in recent months, while Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also interested. Palacios is contracted to the club until 2027-28.

- Newcastle United might have to part with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães in the summer to appease the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, according to Football Insider. The Magpies fear breaching the rules, which means Guimaraes could leave the club if someone is willing to meet the £100m release clause that was put into his amended contract in October last year. The 26-year-old star has been one of Newcastle's most consistent performers under manager Eddie Howe, which has seen him attract interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

- Girona might consider a move for Barcelona star Oriol Romeu in the summer after failing to land him in January, according to Mundo Deportivo. Romeu was a top target for the Spanish high-flyers in the last few weeks but, according to Girona sports director Quique Cárcel, "regulations made it impossible." Girona will hope to be more successful when the window reopens at the end of the season. "From minute one I have always said that Oriol is an important player," Cárcel said.

- As Inter Milan and Juventus prepare to go head-to-head at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday in a crucial Serie A clash, both clubs are already plotting summer moves ahead of the 2024-25 season, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. Inter are eyeing 31-year-old Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto and 29-year-old Piotr Zieliński from Napoli as they look to enhance their attacking options. Juve, meanwhile, have a more youthful approach, with Bologna's 21-year-old defender Riccardo Calafiori and Atalanta's 25-year-old Teun Koopmeiners at the top of their wanted list.

- A number of Bundesliga clubs are keeping tabs on Ajax's 18-year-old star Gabriel Misehouy, according to Bild. They believe the Dutch U19 international could spark a tug-of-war between Germany's top clubs, with Girona also interested in the rising star. Misehouy has been a big part of Ajax's second team, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 13 games. Misehouy's contract comes to an end in the summer, which means he's an attractive proposition for the clubs interested in the attacking midfielder's talents.