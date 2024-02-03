Open Extended Reactions

Marouane Fellaini spent six years at Manchester United between 2013 and 2019. Getty

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Fellaini, who recently finished a four-year stint at Chinese side Shandong Taishan, said on Instagram that he is bringing his 18-year playing career to an end.

The midfielder, who made 87 appearances for Belgium, spent six years at Everton before joining United in 2013. He spent a further six years at Old Trafford, where he scored 22 goals in 177 appearances.

"I am writing this post to announce that after a career of 18 years, I am retiring from professional football," Fellaini wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level."

Fellaini won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time at United and helped Belgium finish third at the 2018 World Cup.