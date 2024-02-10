ESPN's Colin Udoh examines how Ivory Coast lost two group stage games, but still find themselves in the AFCON final against Nigeria on Sunday. (1:52)

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast --The Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff between Congo DR and South Africa is much more than a bronze-medal match for the Leopards, who are driven by a desire to bring joy to their conflict-scarred nation.

The Leopards have enjoyed a fine campaign in Ivory Coast, but fighting has intensified in Congo's contested eastern region amid a violent incursion by the M23 rebel group.

The team opted to forgo the singing of their national anthem ahead of Wednesday's semifinal against Ivory Coast, and instead the players clasped their right hands over their mouths while holding two fingers of their left hands to their temples in a show of solitary for their countrymen suffering in the east of the country.

For head coach Sebastien Desabre, the playoff with South Africa takes on added significance for Congo DR as they look to end their campaign on a high note and bring succor to besieged supporters back home.

"We know the attachment of our players to the shirt, to our country, and that [connection] does the rest," Desabre said. "There's a lot of solidarity, a lot of unity between the players themselves, the staff, and the government, who give us the tools to succeed.

Congo DR coach Sebastien Desabre says the team's "thoughts are for the people, the victims, and those who are suffering, particularly in the east of Congo." Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"We try and be examples of humility and self-sacrifice on the pitch, and we want to communicate this to our population, who are also in a position of self-sacrifice, defending our flag.

"Our thoughts are for the people, the victims, and those who are suffering, particularly in the east of Congo."

For Desabre, defeating South Africa to finish on the podium will be a fitting end to an encouraging tournament, given the Leopards can no longer win their first continental title in 50 years.

"All games are important for the Congolese, and the fans in the DRC are crazy about us, about the national team," he said. "We know how we need to be on the pitch, we need to give the maximum and never give up for them. We have our own personal ambitions, this is an international game, and we need to defend the colors of our country by winning this match."

Defender Dylan Batubinsika is encouraged by the boost the team's Nations Cup run has given supporters amid the domestic strife.

"We have made them proud, they've had good moments, and they've vibed with us," he said. "We're proud to have made them happy, and to have brought them smiles, because we know that everyday things aren't easy. We hope to give them a good performance [on Saturday]"

Also speaking on Friday, Confederation of African Football president Dr. Patrice Motsepe revealed the organization had sent a delegation to the city of Goma -- at the heart of clashes between the Congolese army and the rebels -- as a show of support for the people affected by the conflict and escalating humanitarian crisis.

"The message to the people of the DRC is that you are deeply in our hearts," Motsepe said. "We have a huge commitment to the people of DRC, and while I could not go myself, I will still go there to give my support.

"We want to send a message to all of these people that we care about them. We are about football, but not just football. We are deeply committed to the people of DRC, and to whatever humble contribution we can make to peace.

"We must recognize our responsibilities, but also our limitations. The African Union and others are working to find a solution, and nothing would give us more joy than the challenges on the continent being resolved."