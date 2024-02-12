Transfer Talk: PSG want Rafael Leão to replace Kylian Mbappé

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Leao to replace Mbappe at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a potential swoop for AC Milan forward Rafael Leão in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

It is reported that with Kylian Mbappé expected to depart the French champions in the summer for Real Madrid, Les Parisiens are looking at possible replacements for their forward line. The report reveals that PSG have identified the 24-year-old as their main target to replace Mbappe in the summer.

While PSG held an interest in Leao last summer following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, a bid never materialised, particularly because Mbappe opted to stay at the French outfit. However, with Mbappe's situation set to change, PSG could be tempted into a swoop this summer, although there has been no contact between the two clubs yet.

Portugal international Leao endured a stellar campaign last season, notching 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, however he has struggled to replicate that form this campaign. Leao has netted just three goals in Serie A, and while it is reported that he still holds a strong relationship with Milan, a move could be on the cards in the summer.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has been identified by Paris Saint-Germain as the man to replace Kylian Mbappé. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto is expected to be subject to interest in the summer, with Arsenal showing interest, says Football Insider. The Gunners are reportedly keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, however, Liverpool also hold an interest in the forward. The report suggests that with Wolves looking to ensure compliance with the Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, a departure could be facilitated in the summer, with several clubs in Europe monitoring the situation.

- Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, reports The Mirror. The paper says that with the 24-year-old falling down the pecking order at the Bavarian outfit, he could depart the German champions in the summer. United have previously been reported to have held an interest, with the Dutch defender working under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax Amsterdam. Despite this, De Ligt still has over three years left on his deal, which would suggest that United need to dig deep into their pockets to secure a deal.

- Juventus have no current plans to extend the deal of defender Danilo, suggests Calciomercato. The 32-year-old is under contract with the Turin outfit until June 2025, however the report indicates that talks have not yet taken place regarding an extension. It is reported that while this does not necessarily mean a departure is likely, Juventus will listen to offers should they arise.

- Newcastle United are considering a summer swoop for AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, however, they will face stiff competition, reports the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old has impressed for the Cherries this season, however he will become a free agent in the summer which has attracted the attention of several clubs in Europe. The report reveals that alongside Newcastle, AC Milan, AS Monaco and VfB Stuttgart have shown an interest in Kelly, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur previously weighed up approaches in January.

- Real Madrid are keen to offload midfielder Arda Güler on loan in the summer, with Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham showing interest, reveals Sport. It is reported that with the 18-year-old struggling for minutes with Los Blancos, the Spanish giants would like to secure a loan move for Guler. The report claims that Spurs and Leverkusen would be interested in striking a loan deal for the teenager, whilst AC Milan are also eyeing a potential swoop for Guler, with Madrid open to this, following Brahim Diaz's successful three-season loan spell with the Italian outfit.