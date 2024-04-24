Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have opened talks with Feyenoord in an attempt to negotiate a deal for the club's head coach, Arne Slot, to become Jürgen Klopp's successor as manager at Anfield, sources told ESPN.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Slot, 45, had emerged as the leading contender for the Liverpool job following Xabi Alonso's decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen and a cooling in the Premier League club's interest in Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

But with Liverpool aware of rival interest in Slot from Bayern Munich and Barcelona, contact has been made with Feyenoord in an effort to win the race for the former AZ Alkmaar coach.

Slot rejected approaches from Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur last year -- Chelsea also expressed an interest in him -- and chose instead to sign a new three-year contract with the Rotterdam team, having led the club to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title.

Liverpool have opened talks with Feyenoord over their manager, Arne Slot. Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As a consequence of Slot committing himself to Feyenoord until 2026, Liverpool would have to pay a compensation package in the region of £9 million ($11.2m) to prise him from his contract.

Liverpool's search for a new manager is being led by Michael Edwards, who hired Klopp in 2015 during his previous role as sporting director, following his return to the club last month as head of football for Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool's American owners.

Klopp announced in January that he will leave his post at the end of this season.

Liverpool play Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday needing to beat their Merseyside rivals to close a three-point gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who moved clear at the top with a 5-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday.