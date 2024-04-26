Open Extended Reactions

Women's Super League (WSL) top scorer Khadija Shaw will miss the remainder of Manchester City's season, the club said in a statement on Friday.

Shaw suffered the injury off the ball seconds before half-time in their 5-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon. The Jamaica international was helped off the field by medical staff and later appeared on crutches and in a boot.

City confirmed in a statement that Shaw will miss her side's last three league games against Bristol City, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

"She sustained a foot injury which is going to keep her out of the game for certain, potentially longer, so of course, it's such a difficult one for Bunny because she has had an incredible season," City boss Gareth Taylor told a news conference on Friday.

"We had a feeling there might have been an issue when she came off the pitch even though it was non-contact but is being well looked after by the medical team."

Khadija Shaw will play no further part in Manchester City's Women's Super League campaign. Getty

Shaw is the WSL top scorer this season with 21 goals in 18 games. She is one goal away from equalling Vivianne Miedema's record of most goals in a WSL season (22), but now won't get to match or break it.

Shaw became City's top scorer in March's Manchester derby , surpassing Georgia Stanway's tally of 67 goals.

The 27-year-old is eight goals ahead of Lauren James in second in the Golden Boot race and is on course to hold on to the title despite being ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Shaw fell short in the Golden Boot race last season, finishing two goals behind Rachel Daly, who netted 22 times.

City, however, still have options upfront in Mary Fowler, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp, who signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the club on Friday.

Hemp's new contract extends her stay City until 2027, following on from Taylor's new contract, which keeps him at the club for the same length of time.

"[Hemp's contract] is absolutely amazing," Taylor said. "It's pretty crucial for us to make the big steps forward that we want to. We've seen really good signs this season from the group and Lauren re-signing is really crucial to that.

"There's been a lot of work that has gone on behind the scenes with the team really helping to get the correct deal for Lauren, which I think is fantastic.

"It shows Lauren that we're moving in the right direction, and she's really pleased to commit her real prime years with us.

"She's still a young player. She's an incredible talent. I'm excited about what the future brings for her and the team."

Hemp has won four trophies with City, netting 65 goals in 157 appearances since signing in 2018.

At international level, Hemp has 55 England caps and was part of the Euro 2022-winning squad that lifted the trophy at Wembley Stadium. The forward played an integral role in the Lionesses' 2023 World Cup campaign last summer, helping to steer Sarina Wiegman's side to a silver medal.

"This is a special team," Hemp said. "I want to take my game to the next level, and I feel like I'm capable of doing that here. The WSL is the best league to be in.

"I feel at home here in Manchester. With the squad we have here, we are always learning and it's so special to be involved at a Club where we're capable of achieving anything.

"I'm so passionate about this Club, and there's no place I'd rather be. I'm very excited to keep this journey going for the next few years."