MUNICH, Germany -- Spain striker Álvaro Morata had a scare when a stadium security guard accidently slammed into his right leg after his team beat France in the European Championship semifinals on Tuesday.

Morata was in obvious pain after the guard -- who was pursuing a fan who had got on to the field -- slipped and slid into the player's right leg.

Spain's captain was clearly hobbling while trying to enjoy the 2-1 win over France.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said that Morata had taken a "knock" during what he called a "moment of excessive euphoria" by the fan. But he added that "we don't think it is anything" serious.

Álvaro Morata was in obvious pain after an accidental clash with a security guard. Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

Morata had already been substituted in the 76th minute.

Spain will face England or the Netherlands in Sunday's final in Berlin.

Morata, 31, has scored one goal and started five of Spain's six games at the tournament.