France manager Didier Deschamps is to stay on in his role despite his team being knocked out in the semifinals of Euro 2024 by Spain, the French football federation (FFF) president confirmed on Wednesday.

Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory in 2018, has a contract through the end of the 2026 World Cup, though questions have been raised over his position after France scored just one goal from open play at the European Championship despite boasting a wealth of attacking talent.

FFF president Philippe Diallo told French outlet L'Equipe that Deschamps is secure in his job as a result of reaching the semifinals of the tournament in Germany, and will take to the team to the 2026 World Cup being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"He has a contract [that runs until 2026] and has achieved the sporting objective that was set for him," Diallo said.

"I see no need to call his contract into question. His past results speak for themselves and the objectives have been reached. Didier will continue his mission."

Deschamps had responded angrily to questions about his future immediately after the defeat.

Asked at his post-match news conference on Tuesday if he intended to lead France into that World Cup, Deschamps said: "You are terrible. Ask that question to the president [of the FFF], I have just come from losing a semifinal and you think that I have already [thought about that]?

"Me, I respect you, you should try to respect the people who have responsibility a little more as well. I say that in total calmness.

Didier Deschamps was unimpressed by the question about his future after France's Euro 2024 exit. Joosep Martinson - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"What has happened happened -- I am here to respond to your questions but I am not going to respond to that today. You know very well the situation and you know what the president thinks -- so maybe you didn't have to ask me that question."

Meanwhile, France stalwart Antoine Griezmann expressed his displeasure at not starting the semifinal clash after the defeat.

Griezmann set a new national record for most appearances at World Cups and European Championships when he came off the bench in the 62nd minute for his 36th tournament appearance, but said he didn't understand Deschamps' decision despite acknowledging his own underperformance at Euro 2024.

"I started badly," he said. "After that, I started to feel better and better, and I ended up on the bench. We'll come back. I tried to give my all with a lot of tactical and positional changes. You had to adapt all the time.

"Understanding [Deschamps' decision]? No, that's personal. But that's how it is, that's the life of a footballer. Others in the squad haven't played a minute so I'm not going to be the one to complain."

Griezmann added that he had no intention of retiring from international football after the disappointing elimination.

"Oh guys," he replied when asked if this was his last tournament. "I still want to play [in 2026]."

