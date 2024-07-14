Open Extended Reactions

And then, there were two.

After 51 matches in 31 days, the European Championship climaxed in Berlin with a final between England and Spain.

La Roja have been the standout team of the tournament. Their fluid style coupled with the performances of their dynamic, young wingers in Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal saw them beat hosts Germany and Kylian Mbappé's France en-route to the final.

England's road to Berlin wasn't as arduous but has been equally compelling. From Jude Bellingham's overhead kick against Slovakia to Bukayo Saka's curling effort against Switzerland to Ollie Watkins' arrowed finish against Netherlands in the semifinal, it's been a campaign marked by individual brilliance.

The game matched the occasion, where after a cagey first-half, Nico Williams gave Spain the lead soon after the break before Cole Palmer drew England level with a strike from the edge of the box. There was late drama with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the winner in the 86th minute with a clinical finish from close range.

Here's the story of the final in pictures.

England fans ahead of kickoff at the final in Olympiastadion. Getty

A Spain fan in a buoyant mood in the leadup to the game. Getty

Luke Shaw was named in the England starting lineup for the first time in the tournament. Getty

A sight to behold as both teams lineup for the anthems. Getty

Lamine Yamal, 17 shows no signs of nerves as he becomes the youngest player to play in the final of a majour tournament. Getty

John Stones and Nico Williams get involved in a tangle in the England box. Getty

:A general view of play as the sun sets at Olympiastadion. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Dani Olmo picks up a booking for a rash challenge on Declan Rice. Getty

Phil Foden takes the first shot of the game towards the end of the first half. Getty

Rodri injured himself towards the end of the first half and was replaced at the break. Getty

Nico Williams gives Spain the lead with a cooly slotted left-foot finish from inside the box. Getty

Luis de la Fuente celebrates as Spain go ahead early in the second half. Getty

England captain Harry Kane was replaced at the hour-mark by Ollie Watkins. Getty

Cole Pamer drew England level with a stunning strike from range. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Cole Palmer races off to celebrate his goal. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Mikel Oyarzabal's clinical finish restored Spain's lead late in the game. Getty

Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain within touching distance of glory Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Spain players fall to the ground at the final whistle after clinching their fourth Euros title. Getty