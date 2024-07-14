And then, there were two.
After 51 matches in 31 days, the European Championship climaxed in Berlin with a final between England and Spain.
La Roja have been the standout team of the tournament. Their fluid style coupled with the performances of their dynamic, young wingers in Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal saw them beat hosts Germany and Kylian Mbappé's France en-route to the final.
England's road to Berlin wasn't as arduous but has been equally compelling. From Jude Bellingham's overhead kick against Slovakia to Bukayo Saka's curling effort against Switzerland to Ollie Watkins' arrowed finish against Netherlands in the semifinal, it's been a campaign marked by individual brilliance.
The game matched the occasion, where after a cagey first-half, Nico Williams gave Spain the lead soon after the break before Cole Palmer drew England level with a strike from the edge of the box. There was late drama with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the winner in the 86th minute with a clinical finish from close range.
Here's the story of the final in pictures.
______________________________________________________________