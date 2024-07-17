Open Extended Reactions

Elisabeth Terland impressed while playing for Brighton last season. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Norway international Elisabeth Terland on a contract running until the end of the 2025-26 season, with an option to extend the deal for a further year.

The 23-year-old striker joins United from Brighton, where she made 39 appearances and scored 20 goals across two seasons in the Women's Super League (WSL).

On the international stage, Terland made her debut in 2021 and has 32 caps, scoring nine goals.

"I'm so honoured to sign for Manchester United and cannot wait to join up with the team," Terland said of the move. "Having experienced their excellent fans from the opposing side, I'm really looking forward to having them in my corner this season.

United manager Marc Skinner added: "Elisabeth is a young player who will bring a fresh dynamic and energy to our team. We are delighted she has chosen to become part of our Manchester United family and look forward to integrating her into our playing squad."