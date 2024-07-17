Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham has been announced as the cover athlete for EA SPORTS FC™ 25, ahead of the worldwide release in September later this year.

The Real Madrid and England star is the youngest player to make the global cover for the game. Bellingham will also be the featured cover athlete for EA FC 25 Mobile.

The EA FC 25 Standard Edition cover was created using the iconic image of Bellingham -- at the Bernabéu in Real Madrid kit -- posing in his renowned celebration, nicknamed 'Belligol.'

For the EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition cover, Bellingham appears alongside Barcelona's Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmatí, and football icons David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon.

The 21-year-old won the Champions League, LaLiga and LaLiga Player of the Season with Real Madrid last season as well as making it to the final of the European Championship in Germany with England.

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid in 2023 and has made 28 appearances and scored 19 goals. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

"I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I've always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover," Bellingham said.

"There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honour since 2011.

"I'm also truly honoured to be featured on the cover of Ultimate Edition with true legends of the game both past and present in Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon and Zidane."