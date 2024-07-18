Open Extended Reactions

Maximilian Ibrahimovic has signed for AC Milan. AC Milan/AC Milan via Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's eldest son, Maximilian, has signed his first professional contract with AC Milan.

The teenage forward will play for Milan's reserves, 'Milan Futuro,' in Serie C in the 2024-25 campaign.

Maximilian, 17, played for the club's under-18 squad last season. The Swedish-born player has followed his father around Europe and was previously enrolled at the academies of both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic, who is Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, retired from football last summer after his contract with AC Milan expired.

He currently holds a role as senior advisor to AC Milan's ownership.

Ibrahimovic's younger son, Vincent, is also part of the club's youth set-up.