Transfer Talk: PSG preparing move for Napoli's Osimhen

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG eyeing move for Napoli's Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain are set to approach Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Ligue 1 club are reported to be ready to make a proposal next week for the 25-year-old, who has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes this summer as an option to reinforce the side after the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid.

A new round of talks between PSG and Gli Azzurri is expected to take place as both clubs look to reach an agreement over a fee, with no anticipated issues regarding personal terms after Osimhen gave the "green light" to the proposal from manager Luis Enrique's side.

The Serie A outfit were previously said to be looking for Osimhen's release clause of €130 million to be activated. Still, recent reports have indicated that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis would be willing to accept less.

He scored 17 goals while assisting another three in 32 appearances across all competitions for Napoli last season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are monitoring Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, reports the Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils are believed to have added the 25-year-old to their shortlist as they continue their search for midfield reinforcements, and he could be seen as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte. Zubimendi came on as a substitute last week in Spain's 2-1 European Championship final victory over England.

- Barcelona are ready to move forward with an approach for Manchester City wing-back João Cancelo, according to Sport. The 30-year-old Portugal international is believed to be seen as a key reinforcement this summer, and it is reported that he turned down the possibility of moving elsewhere as he continues to prioritise returning to the Blaugrana. The Citizens are looking to move him on permanently, and they would be willing to accept an offer worth €20m.

- Talks over a new contract are set to take place between Everton and centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, reports the Mirror. The Toffees are reported to be keen to hand the 22-year-old a "vastly improved" contract after they stood firm against interest from Manchester United. Branthwaite, who is now in line for a salary increase, is said to be happy to continue at Goodison Park, with his focus now on the new season.

- An agreement over personal terms has been reached between Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Napoli, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. A deal that would see the 31-year-old join the club until the summer of 2027 has been agreed, with talks set to take place between both clubs over a potential transfer fee. The Blues are said to be looking for an offer worth €40m to part ways with him permanently, but the Serie A side are currently only looking to make a proposal worth €25m.

- Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is keen to stay at the club this summer, reports Football Insider. The 27-year-old is reported to be available for transfer in the current window if the Red Devils receive an offer worth £30m, but it looks as though he is hopeful of remaining at Old Trafford. McTominay has previously been linked with Newcastle United.