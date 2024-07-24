Gab Marcotti debates the future of Alphonso Davies if he doesn't join Real Madrid this summer. (2:29)

Manchester United have defended themselves against accusations that the club are not committed to their women's team following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have faced criticism after their decision to move female players out of their bespoke building at Carrington to accommodate the men's team while the training ground undergoes a £50m revamp.

Supporters also hit out after the British billionaire -- or any INEOS representative -- failed to attend the women's FA Cup final, which United won by beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at Wembley.

But speaking at a fans' forum in July, COO Collette Roache insisted the women's team is a priority for the new owners.

"We have heard the concerns and frustrations that some fans have been expressing," Roache said.

"But don't lose sight of the progress made in just six years since the team was reformed.

"We have firmly established ourselves as a leading WSL team and won our first major trophy at Wembley in May in our second consecutive FA Cup final.

"Our Under-21 and Under-16 women's academy teams also won trophies last season, reflecting the strong focus we are putting on youth development.

Manchester United women took home the FA cup after a 4-0 victory over Tottenham. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"Headlines claiming a lack of commitment could not be further from the truth. We are fully committed to building a strong position in the women's game for the long-term."

At the same fans' forum, supporters also grilled club staff on when an INEOS representive would attend a women's game after watching a number of men's games.

Fans also asked why "[is] there no mention of the women's youth team on the official app or website, just as there is for their respective male equivalents" and "why do the club not have full time dedicated scouts for the women's team?"