Filip Jörgensen is set to join Chelsea from Villarreal. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Chelsea are closing in on a €24.5million ($26.6m) deal to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen, sources have told ESPN.

The 22-year-old is expected to fly to the United States -- where Chelsea are on pre-season tour -- to undergo a medical and sign a seven-year contract.

Jörgensen only agreed a new long-term contract with Villarreal last month but Chelsea convinced the Denmark Under-21 international to move to Stamford Bridge, where there will now be a reshuffle in the goalkeeping positions.

Djordje Petrović finished last season as first-choice goalkeeper after Robert Sánchez suffered a knee injury in December.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has since been replaced as head coach by Enzo Maresca, who places greater emphasis on playing out from the back and Jörgensen is viewed as a better fit for that style, casting doubt over the futures of both Petrović and Sánchez.

Petrović did not travel to the U.S. while Sánchez played the opening 45 minutes of Chelsea's first friendly, a 2-2 draw against Wrexham in Santa Clara.

Chelsea also have goalkeepers Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergström on their books while Kepa Arrizabalaga has also returned from a season-long loan at Real Madrid.