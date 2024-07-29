Open Extended Reactions

Jess Carter is set to leave Chelsea after six season with the club. Getty

Gotham FC have signed England defender Jess Carter for an undisclosed fee from Women's Super League (WSL) side Chelsea,

Despite penning a three-year contract extension with Chelsea in 2022, Carter has opted to move to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side on a one-year-deal.

"I cannot wait to join Gotham FC," Carter said in a statement. "The club is playing at an incredible level right now in one of the toughest leagues in the world. I cannot wait to be a part of it all."

Carter, who joined Chelsea in 2018, has won every domestic title at the club, including five WSL titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and a Community Shield.

The 26-year-old will join her fiancé Ann-Katrin Berger at Gotham, following the former Chelsea goalkeeper's move in April. It will not be long before Carter faces her former club, with Gotham set to host Chelsea in a preseason friendly on Aug. 19 at Redbull Arena.

Carter was a part of the England side that won Euro 2022 but didn't start a game in the tournament. Since then, she has established herself as a first-choice defender for club and country and was instrumental in England's run to the 2023 World Cup final.

"Jess is one of the best players in the world," Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amorós said. "We are very excited for Jess to join Gotham FC. She can really shine with our style of football, and I believe our fans will enjoy her way of playing."