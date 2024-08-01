Mark Ogden says that Manchester United are already being hit by injuries to some key players before the start of the new season. (2:50)

Fulham have made a fresh bid for Scott McTominay, a source has told ESPN, but the Manchester United midfielder remains undecided on his future.

McTominay is wanted by Fulham, who have offered £20 million ($25.5m), as well as Everton, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray were quoted a fee of more than £30m ($38.3m) for the Scottish international earlier this summer.

A source has told ESPN that McTominay has been told he has a place in Erik ten Hag's squad next season but the 27-year-old faces a decision about whether to leave Old Trafford for more regular first-team football.

Scott McTominay scored 10 goals last season. IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

He scored 10 goals last season, but was often used as an impact substitute by Ten Hag. United need to raise money through departures to fund further summer transfer business.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have arrived from Lille and Bologna respectively, but United are still keen to add another centre-back, a full-back and a central midfielder.

Sources have told ESPN that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is moving closer to a transfer to West Ham.

The two clubs are still apart on valuation -- United want between £15m ($19.1m) and £20m ($25.5m) -- but Wan-Bissaka is open to moving to London Stadium.

United are also open to offers for Victor Lindelöf, but his future is unclear following the injury to Yoro.

The 18-year-old Frenchman has been ruled out for three months with a broken foot suffered in just his second game for the club following his £52m ($66.4m) move from Lille.

Fenerbahce, where former United boss Jose Mourinho is manager, are one of the clubs showing interest in Lindelöf.