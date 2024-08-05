Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte FC is expected to complete the signing of United States men's national team and Fulham defender Tim Ream in the coming days, sources close to the negotiations told ESPN.

Talks between the two parties began over two months ago, with the MLS team and Ream are now finalizing the necessary details. The defender's contract with Fulham expires in 2025, which means Charlotte will have to pay an undisclosed transfer fee to the English team.

Ream first joined Fulham from Bolton Wanderers in 2015, making 312 appearances since his debut. The player suffered a calf injury during the 2023-24 campaign that forced him into a limited role.

Overall, he recorded one goal in 18 matches across all competitions last season.

His time in Europe propelled Ream to a prominent role with the USMNT, earning 56 caps and starting all four games of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ream also played a key role in the United States' 2024 Copa América run under former head coach Gregg Berhalter, starting all three group stage matches before being eliminated in the group stage.

Ream will be expected to play an integral part in Charlotte's backline after head coach Dean Smith expressed the need of an experienced left-footed center back. It remains unknown when Ream would debut for the MLS team once the deal is completed.

Charlotte currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference table with 37 points from 25 games. The team was also eliminated from the 2024 Leagues Cup after racking up just two points in the group stage after losing to Philadelphia Union and defeating Cruz Azul on penalties.

Smith's side will resume league-play on Aug. 24 when it hosts the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.