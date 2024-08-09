Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith praise Marta ahead of her final match for Brazil in the gold medal match vs. USWNT. (1:19)

The National Women's Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association have agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.

The current agreement was negotiated in 2022 and runs through 2026. It was the first CBA in NWSL history and it increased minimum salaries, introduced free agency, provided housing and transportation for players and addressed health and safety.

Certain increases regarding minimum salaries and freedom of player movement are expected to be implemented beginning next season, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

News of the agreement was first reported by Sportico.

The NWSL declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

The players' union posted a message on social media that said, "Any news concerning the Players' lives will be shared directly by them, on their terms. Respect that. Stay tuned."

The new agreement comes as the NWSL has begun signing more international players the past year and announced a four-year media rights deal valued at $60 million per year.

Prices for franchises also have escalated this year. The San Diego Wave sold for a then-NWSL record $120 million in March, and last month Angel City FC became the most valuable women's sports team in the world when it sold for $250 million.

More than 50 NWSL players are competing at the Paris Olympics.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.